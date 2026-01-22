Brokerages Set Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $67.08

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.0769.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

