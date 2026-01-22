Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,950 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,928.80.

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,856 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,782.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,695.24. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,348 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,917.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 101 EPS for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Severn Trent will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758, for a total transaction of £606,760. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK’s regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

