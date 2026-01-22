Analysts Set UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $16.00

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $705,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,028,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,488,212.80. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,048 shares of company stock valued at $18,827,894. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.