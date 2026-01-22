Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $4.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 649,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,461.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 7.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blend Labs by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE BLND opened at $2.82 on Monday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend’s platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company’s product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.