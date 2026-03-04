Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 11,155 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.1625.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.