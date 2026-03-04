Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 168.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $0.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,491. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $932.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,769,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Advantage Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Advantage Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and early upside reaction — Advantage reported revenue of $932.1M vs. consensus ~$885M, and shares initially jumped on the topline beat. This suggests demand and sales momentum were better than expected. Advantage Solutions shares jump nearly 6% on revenue beat

Revenue beat and early upside reaction — Advantage reported revenue of $932.1M vs. consensus ~$885M, and shares initially jumped on the topline beat. This suggests demand and sales momentum were better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Company set a sizeable free-cash-flow target for 2026 — management outlined a $250M–$275M FCF target tied to refinancing, divestitures and technology investments, which is constructive for deleveraging and long-term value. ADV outlines $250M–$275M FCF target

Company set a sizeable free-cash-flow target for 2026 — management outlined a $250M–$275M FCF target tied to refinancing, divestitures and technology investments, which is constructive for deleveraging and long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary: narrower losses and transformation update — management said Q4 and full?year losses narrowed and pointed to refinancing and divestitures as part of a transformation that could improve margins over time. Advantage Solutions narrows Q4, full-year losses

Management commentary: narrower losses and transformation update — management said Q4 and full?year losses narrowed and pointed to refinancing and divestitures as part of a transformation that could improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reports in media — some outlets (e.g., Zacks) reported a positive EPS beat on an adjusted basis, which may reflect non?GAAP adjustments. The discrepancy between reported GAAP loss and some adjusted metrics can cause volatility as investors parse which measure they trust. Zacks: ADV surpasses Q4 estimates

Conflicting EPS reports in media — some outlets (e.g., Zacks) reported a positive EPS beat on an adjusted basis, which may reflect non?GAAP adjustments. The discrepancy between reported GAAP loss and some adjusted metrics can cause volatility as investors parse which measure they trust. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable/zero in recent reports — reported short-interest figures show 0 shares (likely a reporting anomaly), so short-squeeze or covering dynamics do not appear to be a clear driver today.

Short-interest data appears unreliable/zero in recent reports — reported short-interest figures show 0 shares (likely a reporting anomaly), so short-squeeze or covering dynamics do not appear to be a clear driver today. Negative Sentiment: Large GAAP EPS miss and weak profitability — Advantage reported roughly ($0.50) EPS vs. consensus ~$0.10 (GAAP loss), with a negative net margin (~?6.97%) and negative return on equity (~?34.4%). The sizable EPS miss and ongoing negative margins are major investor concerns and explain downward pressure. ADV Q4 2025 earnings call transcript MarketBeat earnings summary

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm’s offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company’s service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

