Pinterest’s (PINS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE PINS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 16,596,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,349,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 241,527 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 15.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,019,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50,133.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.