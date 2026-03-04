Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE: CSH.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2026 – Chartwell Retirement Residences had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$22.50 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 632.43%.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

