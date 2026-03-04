Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 1,276,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,055. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Janus International Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.