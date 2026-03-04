Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.5115, but opened at $9.81. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,657 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.