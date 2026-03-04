First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 29,261 shares.The stock last traded at $114.4580 and had previously closed at $116.24.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $922.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,145.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.