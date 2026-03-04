Short Interest in Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Grows By 29.1%

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,903 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 29th total of 7,668 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 3,833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ATX Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get Invesco Top QQQ ETF alerts:

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:QBIG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $41.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.59. Invesco Top QQQ ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Top QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Top QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.