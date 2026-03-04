Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.9189 and last traded at $0.9353, with a volume of 8744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 5.57%.Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

