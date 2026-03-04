Short Interest in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Grows By 31.1%

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,977,226 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 2,270,937 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,328,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,328,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.61.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $367,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,795,000 after purchasing an additional 510,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

