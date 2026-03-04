Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.
CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.
View Our Latest Analysis on CORZ
Core Scientific Price Performance
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Core Scientific News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Colocation (AI) revenue is accelerating — management reported a large jump in colocation sales (reported +268% YoY), driven by secured contracts and ramping capacity; this underpins the company’s pivot and long-term growth story. Core Scientific Colocation Revenue Surges 268% Amid Mixed Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave deal tracking ahead of schedule — the company says the CoreWeave contract and related builds are progressing faster than planned, supporting near-term revenue conversion from AI customers. Core Scientific’s Bitcoin Mining Revenue Slides, But CoreWeave Deal Ahead of Schedule
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI backlog and bullish research pieces — market commentary highlights a roughly $10B+ contracted/backlog pipeline tied to the AI shift, and some analysts/upgrades argue this supports multi-year revenue and margin upside. Core Scientific’s $10 Billion AI Shift Unlocks Triple-Digit Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings beat on EPS but revenue missed — CORZ reported $0.42 EPS (well above loss consensus) while revenue fell short of expectations; EPS upside reflects lower BTC losses and colocation profitability beginning to show, but topline contraction tempers the reaction. Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity mixed but generally constructive — several firms reiterated or upgraded to Buy with price targets in the low-to-mid $20s while a few trimmed targets; this lends institutional support but not consensus certainty. Core Scientific Hints At Outsized FY2026/FY2027 Prospects – Maintain Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and BTC weakness — headlines show overall revenue fell sharply (reports cite ~38% YoY decline) as Bitcoin-mining revenue contracts while the company invests heavily in colocation buildouts, increasing near-term cash burn. Core Scientific 2025 earnings: CORZ revenue falls 38% YoY amid AI transition
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term profitability and balance-sheet risks — adjusted EBITDA was negative amid rapid expansion, shareholder deficit rose and investors warn that execution and cash management must hold to realize the long-term AI thesis; some coverage noted an immediate stock pullback after the pivot. Core Scientific (CORZ) Is Down 14.4% After Pivoting Toward AI Colocation Amid Sharp Earnings Swing
Core Scientific Company Profile
Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.
Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.