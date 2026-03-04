Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CORZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 8,726,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,788. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 6.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 936.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 96.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

