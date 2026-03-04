Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:POU traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.40.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 106.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 production guidance and highlighted expanded land positions, which improves forward growth visibility and production-based cash flow potential. Article Title

Management raised 2026 production guidance and highlighted expanded land positions, which improves forward growth visibility and production-based cash flow potential. Neutral Sentiment: The quarterly/annual results show revenue of C$262.5M and unusually high reported metrics (net margin 106.31%, ROE 47.09%), suggesting significant non?operating items or one?time gains influenced reported profitability — useful for balance?sheet and cash?flow analysis but not a pure run?rate indicator. View Press Release

The quarterly/annual results show revenue of C$262.5M and unusually high reported metrics (net margin 106.31%, ROE 47.09%), suggesting significant non?operating items or one?time gains influenced reported profitability — useful for balance?sheet and cash?flow analysis but not a pure run?rate indicator. Negative Sentiment: Paramount reported a small quarterly EPS loss of C($0.03), a headline that can prompt short?term selling or caution among earnings?focused investors despite the encouraging guidance. View Press Release

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

