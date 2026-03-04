AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.40 and last traded at $238.54, with a volume of 332020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

