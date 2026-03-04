Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.78 and last traded at $96.91. 2,311,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,996,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

Key Duolingo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. BMO Capital Markets raised Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $219.90.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,318.16. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock worth $1,676,291 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 967.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $14,377,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

