Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €49.50 and last traded at €50.90. 119,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.41.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in computers, smartphones, industrial equipment, wind turbines, and cars with and without electric drives.

