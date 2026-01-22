MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.07 and last traded at €7.11. 55,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.26.

MLP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.83 and a 200-day moving average of €7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.55, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 232.94.

MLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.