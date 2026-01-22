Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €27.25 and last traded at €27.25. Approximately 68,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $845.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.33.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support.

