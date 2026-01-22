Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.1240. 57,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 45,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNMRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Snam from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Snam alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNMRY

Snam Stock Performance

About Snam

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A. is an Italian natural gas infrastructure company specializing in the transportation, storage and regasification of natural gas. Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Snam operates one of the largest gas pipeline networks in Europe, overseeing both high-pressure transmission lines and interconnection points that link the Italian system with broader continental markets. The company’s core business activities encompass the development, maintenance and operation of gas transport facilities, as well as the balancing and dispatching services that ensure a reliable energy supply.

Founded in 1941 as the gas transportation arm of ENI, Società Nazionale Metanodotti was reorganized under its current name and structure in 2001, when it became an independent concessionaire and a publicly listed entity on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.