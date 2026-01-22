ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.81 and last traded at €4.83. Approximately 180,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.83.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.