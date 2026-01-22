Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.8660. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Inplay Oil Cp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). Inplay Oil Cp had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inplay Oil Cp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

