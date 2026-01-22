Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.88 and last traded at €1.88. Approximately 526,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of €1.96 and a 200 day moving average of €1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.