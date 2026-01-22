RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.20 and last traded at €13.20. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.10.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.10.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

