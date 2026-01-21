XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.9615. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 4,661,150 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XTIA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XTI Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 5.28.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 580.83% and a negative net margin of 1,326.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XTI Aerospace by 47.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in XTI Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) is an early?stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company’s core mission is to deliver a next?generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company’s flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

