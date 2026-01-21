VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 542.90 and traded as high as GBX 558. VP shares last traded at GBX 536, with a volume of 3,413 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Technical note — a recent market piece flagged that VP's stock had crossed above its 50-day moving average, a common short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum buyers.

Negative Sentiment: Fundamental and technical headwinds — VP has a high debt-to-equity ratio (~135), negative net margin and negative ROE, and a negative P/E; the stock is trading below its 200-day moving average (GBX 568), and is currently slightly below the 50-day (GBX 541). Low daily volume today suggests the move lacks strong participation, increasing volatility risk for holders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of VP in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 753.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.08.

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 33 EPS for the quarter. VP had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current year.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

