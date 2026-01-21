Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $7.40. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 432,645 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POAI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Predictive Oncology to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Predictive Oncology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POAI

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 6.8%

The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,065.23% and a negative return on equity of 732.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology, Inc is a biotechnology company that leverages artificial intelligence and digital biology to support drug discovery and development in oncology. Its core business revolves around the application of machine learning algorithms to high-content cellular imaging, multi-omic profiling, and clinical response data. By integrating these diverse data streams, the company aims to generate predictive models that forecast the efficacy and toxicity of candidate therapeutics, thereby accelerating preclinical decision-making and reducing development timelines.

The company’s primary offerings include its Phenomics platform, which combines automated microscopy with advanced image analysis to capture subtle phenotypic changes in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.