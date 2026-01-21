Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.71 and traded as low as GBX 115. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 118, with a volume of 141,410 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.62. The stock has a market cap of £187.63 million, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Redcentric (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1.86 EPS for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 earnings per share for the current year.

Redcentric Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard McGuire bought 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, for a total transaction of £29,740.48. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,000 over the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

