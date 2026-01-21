Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.1525, with a volume of 12674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YARIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Arctic Securiti raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.
The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.
