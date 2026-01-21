Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 132615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.