SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.11 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 130610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,600,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,839,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,266,000 after buying an additional 79,326 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 77,360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,123,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.