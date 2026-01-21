Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 78.9% increase from Xrp Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ:XRPI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Xrp Etf has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

