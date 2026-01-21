Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 78.9% increase from Xrp Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Xrp Etf Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XRPI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Xrp Etf has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.53.
About Xrp Etf
