SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.1950, with a volume of 4675838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,764,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,793,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,633,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,182,000 after buying an additional 452,210 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,631,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,274,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

