Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.40 and last traded at $119.9460, with a volume of 96815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,069,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 95.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 581.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.