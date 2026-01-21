Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.5860, with a volume of 196425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.