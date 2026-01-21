WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.3490, with a volume of 19036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

