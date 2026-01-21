iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.15 and last traded at $139.4990, with a volume of 259761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

