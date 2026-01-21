John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $69.2570, with a volume of 195996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 144,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,608 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

