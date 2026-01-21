Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.14 and last traded at $106.96, with a volume of 11836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 811,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

