Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.25 and last traded at $133.88, with a volume of 32860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.51.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

