SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.05 and last traded at $181.8410, with a volume of 17830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.08.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

