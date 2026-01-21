Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.0105, with a volume of 46371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avolta in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avolta Stock Up 1.5%

Avolta Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

