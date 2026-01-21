Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.7640, with a volume of 134056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $961.44 million, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 93,074 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.