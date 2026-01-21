Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.8950, with a volume of 39981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 128,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

