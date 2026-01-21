Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.1380, with a volume of 998723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

