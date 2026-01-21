OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.93 and last traded at $291.12, with a volume of 144575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.00.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $116,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,514. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,916 shares of company stock worth $6,255,631 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

