Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2026

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELCGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,775,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 785,619 shares.The stock last traded at $37.8410 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth $72,976,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,370,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,761 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,380,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 53,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 851,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 849,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

