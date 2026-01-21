Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.0235. Ocado Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc is a leading global online grocery retailer and technology provider. Founded in 2000 by three former investment bankers, the company pioneered the use of automated warehouses to fulfill online grocery orders in the United Kingdom. Ocado operates a UK retail platform under the Ocado.com brand, offering grocery delivery services to consumers through a network of highly automated customer fulfillment centers. Its proprietary Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) integrates warehouse automation, software, and robotics to manage inventory, order dispatch, and route planning.

Beyond its UK retail operations, Ocado leverages its OSP through licensing agreements with major supermarket chains worldwide.

